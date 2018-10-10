Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 6

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Philadelphia NY Giants -3 3 44 23.5 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Minnesota 10.5 -10.5 43 16.25 26.75
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Washington 1 -1 45 22 23
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago Miami -3 3 42.5 22.75 19.75
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis NY Jets 2.5 -2.5 45 21.25 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Cincinnati 2.5 -2.5 53 25.25 27.75
SUN 1:00 PM Seattle Oakland -3 3 48 25.5 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Houston 8.5 -8.5 off off off
SUN 1:00 PM LA Chargers Cleveland -1 1 44.5 22.75 21.75
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Atlanta 3.5 -3.5 57.5 27 30.5
SUN 4:05 PM LA Rams Denver -7 7 52.5 29.75 22.75
SUN 4:25 PM Baltimore Tennessee -3 3 41 22 19
SUN 4:25 PM Jacksonville Dallas -3 3 40.5 21.75 18.75
SUN 8:20 PM Kansas City New England 3.5 -3.5 59.5 28 31.5
MON 8:15 PM San Francisco Green Bay 9.5 -9.5 46.5 18.5 28

 

