Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 6

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Philadelphia
|NY Giants
|-3
|3
|44
|23.5
|20.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|Minnesota
|10.5
|-10.5
|43
|16.25
|26.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|Washington
|1
|-1
|45
|22
|23
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chicago
|Miami
|-3
|3
|42.5
|22.75
|19.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis
|NY Jets
|2.5
|-2.5
|45
|21.25
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Cincinnati
|2.5
|-2.5
|53
|25.25
|27.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Seattle
|Oakland
|-3
|3
|48
|25.5
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Houston
|8.5
|-8.5
|off
|off
|off
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Chargers
|Cleveland
|-1
|1
|44.5
|22.75
|21.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Atlanta
|3.5
|-3.5
|57.5
|27
|30.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|LA Rams
|Denver
|-7
|7
|52.5
|29.75
|22.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Baltimore
|Tennessee
|-3
|3
|41
|22
|19
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Jacksonville
|Dallas
|-3
|3
|40.5
|21.75
|18.75
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Kansas City
|New England
|3.5
|-3.5
|59.5
|28
|31.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|San Francisco
|Green Bay
|9.5
|-9.5
|46.5
|18.5
|28