Daily fantasy domination: Week 6

Last week was pretty solid, with the rare exception being a bit too much exposure to Alex Smith on MNF. I thought for sure when Marshon Lattimore went down that Smith would torch New Orleans. I was wrong, and need to give Sean Payton credit for rallying the troops. My other busts last week included Vance McDonald and Aaron Jones. McDonald fell victim to the Antonio Brown squeaky wheel. Jones fell victim to some idiot named Mike McCarthy. At this point, I truly believe that Melissa McCarthy could do a better job of coaching that team. With two great offenses on bye this week, plus three of the best QBs in the league playing on the evening slate, it will get ugly fast this week. Buckle up.
