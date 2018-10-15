Fantasy impact of Week 6

Falcons 34 Buccaneers 29

This was expected to be a high-scoring game and it didn’t disappoint. Both quarterbacks had big days with Matt Ryan throwing for 354 yards and three touchdowns, while Jameis Winston threw for 395 yards with four scores and two interceptions.

Extra Points: O.J. Howard was expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a sprained MCL but returned Sunday to post four catches, 62 yards and a touchdown. Howard has now gained at least 50 yards receiving in every game this season other than the one he left early with the knee injury…Julio Jones exploded for 10 receptions and 143 yards but he still hasn’t scored a touchdown this season. Ito Smith scored a touchdown for the third-straight week. The world doesn’t even make sense anymore.

Texans 20 Bills 13

The Texans’ defense was a popular play this week and they delivered with two sacks and two interceptions, including a pick six of Nathan Peterman to break a 13-13 tie late in the fourth quarter and give Houston the win.

Extra Points: Deshaun Watson’s streak of three straight games with at least 375 yards passing came to an end. The Bills’ defense harassed Watson all game long and held him to 177 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions…Buffalo has been tough on receivers this year and that continued on Sunday. However, DeAndre Hopkins (6/63) did manage to catch a touchdown to save his fantasy day…LeSean McCoy racked up 94 total yards. That’s about as good as it gets for McCoy owners in the Bills’ struggling offense.

Steelers 28 Bengals 21

No Le’Veon Bell, no problem for the Steelers’ offense. James Conner continues to impress with 111 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Conner added four receptions in what turned out to be another big fantasy day for him while Bell sits out.

Extra Points: It’s hard to argue against the Steelers not having the best receiving tandem in the NFL with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The duo continued to dominate on Sunday. Smith-Schuster caught seven balls for 111 yards, while Brown added five receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown…Like the Steelers, the Bengals have two stud receivers in A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. It was Boyd who had the big game on Sunday with seven receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Chargers 38 Browns 14

The Chargers ran the ball down Cleveland’s throat Sunday. Melvin Gordon was the star with 132 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Backup Austin Ekeler added 60 yards as the Chargers rushed for 246 yards on the day.

Extra Points: With the running game rolling, Philip Rivers didn’t have to do much. River threw for a workmanlike 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception…Tyrell Williams only caught three passes against the Browns but they went for 118 yards and two touchdowns…Baker Mayfield struggled versus the Chargers’ defense. The rookie completed just 22 of 46 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Mayfield was also sacked five times.

Jets 42 Colts 34

In what turned out to be a wild shootout, Andrew Luck threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns, although Luck was also picked off three times. Rookie Sam Darnold continues to play better. Darnold threw for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Extra Points: Marlon Mack is finally healthy and that’s bad news for Nyheim Hines owners. Mack got 13 touches and recorded 93 total yards, while Hines gained just 35 yards on five touches…Eric Ebron’s resurgence with the Colts has been of the fantasy surprises this season. Ebron caught four passes for 71 yards and a score. He now has six touchdowns on the season…After being questionable all week. Isaiah Crowell was a non-factor, rushing 13 times for 40 yards.

Seahawks 27 Raiders 3

The Raiders’ tough start to the season didn’t get any better on Sunday. Russell Wilson threw for 222 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Seattle’s blowout win in London.

Extra Points: Doug Baldwin had a nice bounce back week after catching just one ball for one yard against the Rams. Baldwin hauled in 6 of 8 targets for 91 yards…Marshawn Lynch was hoping for a big game against his former team but after falling behind early, Lynch got just 13 carries and was held to 45 yards…Amari Cooper (head) left the game early and didn’t return. Cooper and Jordy Nelson combined for only two receptions for six yards on four targets.

Redskins 23 Panthers 17

This wasn’t a great game for fantasy performances unless you’re a Cam Newton owner. Despite coming up short on the scoreboard, Newton threw for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Newton also ran for 43 yards.

Extra Points: Newton ended up being the Panthers’ leading rusher because Christian McCaffrey was completely shut down. McCaffrey was held to 20 yards on just eight carries. He did catch seven balls for 46 yards but it was a quiet day overall for McCaffrey…Devin Funchess was the Panthers’ leading receiver with five receptions, 74 yards and a touchdown…Adrian Peterson had another solid fantasy day, rushing for 97 yards on 17 carries.

Vikings 27 Cardinals 17

The Vikings came into this game last in the NFL in rushing offense. The Cardinals came in second to last in rushing defense. Something had to give and it was Arizona’s defense. With Dalvin Cook inactive, Latavius Murray exploded for 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Extra Points: With Murray running over the Cardinals’ defense, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ passing game had a rare slow day. Cousins threw for only 233 yards and a touchdown. However, one player that didn’t stay quiet was Adam Thielen. Thielen caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. It’s Thielen’s sixth straight 100-yard game to start the season…One bright spot for the Cardinals is rookie receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk caught six passes for 77 yards and he’s shown a strong connection with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. Kirk has 162 yards in his last two games.

Dolphins 31 Bears 28

In the second biggest surprise of the day, the Dolphins scored 31 points on the Bears’ defense. The biggest surprise was the performance of Brock Osweiler. Starting for the injured Ryan Tannehill, Osweiler threw for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in leading Miami to the upset win.

Extra Points: Not to be outdone, Frank Gore came out of nowhere to rush for 101 yards on 15 carries in his best game of the year…Albert Wilson was another player many fantasy owners didn’t start but he came through with six receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson now has four touchdowns on the season…Mitchell Trubisky followed up his six-touchdown day with 316 yards, three scores and an interception…Tarik Cohen is becoming a fantasy stud. For the second straight game, Cohen went over 100 total yards (121) and scored.

Rams 23 Broncos 20

This just in: Todd Gurley is good. Gurley rewarded owners once again who took him with the No. 1 overall pick. Gurley ran the ball 28 times for 208 yards and two more touchdowns. He has 11 touchdowns through the first six games.

Extra Points: With Cooper Kupp hurting, Robert Woods was the Rams’ receiver who stepped up against Denver. Woods caught 7 of 10 targets for 109 yards…The Broncos’ passing game has been inconsistent this season but both Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas found the end zone on Sunday. Sanders caught seven passes for 115 yards and a score, while Thomas hauled in three balls for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Cowboys 40 Jaguars 7

There are surprising performances and then there’s the struggling Cowboys’ offense hanging 40 points on Jacksonville’s No. 1 ranked defense. Dak Prescott had his best game of the season throwing for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Prescott also rushed for a career-high 82 yards and added a touchdown on the ground.

Extra Points: Ezekiel Elliott ran for 106 tough yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. With Prescott making some plays down the field, Elliott found more room to run…Cole Beasley had by far his best game of the season catching nine balls for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Beasley’s previous high in yardage before Sunday was 73 yards in the opener…The Jaguars’ offense was shut down all day with their lone touchdown being scored by Dede Westbrook. Westbrook finished with three receptions for 38 yards and the score.

Ravens 21 Titans 0

If you started anyone on the Titans’ offense, it was a long day. The Ravens put up the most impressive defensive outing of the season, sacking Marcus Mariota 11 times. Baltimore had more sacks than Mariota had completions (10).

Extra Points: The Ravens’ offense didn’t need to do much on Sunday, as three points would have been good enough to win the game. Alex Collins had a strong game with 54 yards and two touchdowns…One other player who made an impact was Michael Crabtree. Crabtree had his strongest performance of the season with six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Patriots 43 Chiefs 40

As you can probably guess in a game where the two teams combined to score 83 points, there were a lot of fantasy stars. Patrick Mahomes kept delivering for fantasy owners with 352 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Tom Brady also put up big numbers with 340 yards and a touchdown. Brady also scored a rare rushing touchdown.

Extra Points: Tyreek Hill ripped the Patriots’ defense for seven catches, 142 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard score to tie the game at 40…Kareem Hunt loves playing the Patriots. Just like he did last season, Hunt gave New England’s defense fits, finishing with five receptions, 185 total yards and a touchdown…Sony Michel is clearly the Patriots lead back now. Michel rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Michel now has at least 98 yards rushing in three straight games and four touchdowns over that span.