USA Today Sports

IDP free agent report: Week 7

IDP free agent report: Week 7

IDP Analysis

IDP free agent report: Week 7

Week 7 is roughly half way through your fantasy regular season and tend to be where things start to really get serious. Week 7 brings the first of five consecutive weeks with at least four team on bye week. This week, teams depending on players from Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh or Seattle as starters need to find other options. Depth becomes critical as anyone placed on injured reserve from this point on is done for the purposes of the fantasy season.

, IDP Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home