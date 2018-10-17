USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 7

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Denver Arizona -2.5 2.5 41.5 22 19.5
SUN 9:30 AM Tennessee LA Chargers 6.5 -6.5 45.5 19.5 26
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Indianapolis 8 -8 43.5 17.75 25.75
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Philadelphia 4.5 -4.5 45.5 20.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Tampa Bay 3 -3 49.5 23.25 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Miami off off off off off
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Jacksonville 5 -5 41.5 18.25 23.25
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota NY Jets -3 3 47 25 22
SUN 1:00 PM New England Chicago -3.5 3.5 49.5 26.5 23
SUN 4:05 PM New Orleans Baltimore 2.5 -2.5 49.5 23.5 26
SUN 4:25 PM Dallas Washington 1.5 -1.5 41 19.75 21.25
SUN 4:25 PM LA Rams San Francisco -10 10 52.5 31.25 21.25
SUN 8:20 PM Cincinnati Kansas City 6 -6 58.5 26.25 32.25
MON 8:15 PM NY Giants Atlanta 6 -6 54.5 24.25 30.25

 

