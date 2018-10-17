Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 7

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Denver
|Arizona
|-2.5
|2.5
|41.5
|22
|19.5
|SUN
|9:30 AM
|Tennessee
|LA Chargers
|6.5
|-6.5
|45.5
|19.5
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Indianapolis
|8
|-8
|43.5
|17.75
|25.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|Philadelphia
|4.5
|-4.5
|45.5
|20.5
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|Tampa Bay
|3
|-3
|49.5
|23.25
|26.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Miami
|off
|off
|off
|off
|off
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Jacksonville
|5
|-5
|41.5
|18.25
|23.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|NY Jets
|-3
|3
|47
|25
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New England
|Chicago
|-3.5
|3.5
|49.5
|26.5
|23
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|New Orleans
|Baltimore
|2.5
|-2.5
|49.5
|23.5
|26
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Dallas
|Washington
|1.5
|-1.5
|41
|19.75
|21.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|LA Rams
|San Francisco
|-10
|10
|52.5
|31.25
|21.25
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Cincinnati
|Kansas City
|6
|-6
|58.5
|26.25
|32.25
|MON
|8:15 PM
|NY Giants
|Atlanta
|6
|-6
|54.5
|24.25
|30.25