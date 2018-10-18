The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 7

The newest creation from the award-winning team of fantasy football experts at The Huddle delivers cutting-edge insight to make championship-caliber decisions at every turn. Hosted by Cory Bonini, he’s joined by Huddle staff members and industry veterans to not only answer pressing fantasy questions but teach you how to be a better player. It’s time to get in the game and Huddle Up!

Ryan is back this week, and the guys talk San Francisco RBs, Miami’s backfield, the wide receiver injuries in Atlanta, and give their picks for fantasy sleepers in Week 7.

Please also be sure to check out The Huddle’s Blitzed podcast for unique insight to all that is the fantasy football season.

Listen here to get into The Huddle!