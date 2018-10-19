Daily fantasy domination: Week 7

So, even though Nathan Peterman won’t be starting for the Bills again, the Bills are still the Bills. At the start of this season, you could’ve asked me if there was any chance that I would play the Indianapolis defense this season. I would’ve said no. Actually, I probably would’ve used a much less family friendly exclamation of my wish to avoid that option. This week, they will be chalk, and deservingly so. Of course, the chalk can fail you (see Bears Defense, Chicago last week). So, get some Colts Defense mixed into your lineups, but don’t ignore the other quality options.