Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 7

List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
THE LATEST
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 7
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Game Analysis 2d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 7
This is definitely mid-season for fantasy teams and there are no doubt a few in every league that already cannot convince even themselves (…)
DFS 2d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 7
So, even though Nathan Peterman won’t be starting for the Bills again, the Bills are still the Bills. At the start of this season, you (…)
Podcast 3d ago
The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 7
The guys talk San Francisco RBs, Miami’s backfield, the wide receiver injuries in Atlanta, and give their picks for fantasy (…)
Lineup Management 3d ago
Week 7 start bench tool
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
DFS 3d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements for Week 7
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Lineup Management 3d ago
Start bench list: Week 7
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Game Picks 3d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 7
Our staff makes weekly picks for both straight up and against the spread.
Player Projections 4d ago
Week 7 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.