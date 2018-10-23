Fantasy market report: Week 8

For those of us who play fantasy football, the rules changes to protect quarterbacks have been a boon for us. Points are being scored at a record pace every week. It’s also been a windfall for the NFL – TV ratings (and the advertising dollars tied into them) don’t lie. Just as Major League Baseball tried to get the love of the public back after their strike canceled a World Series with the slogan “Chicks Dig the Long Ball” (it may as well have been “We’re Turning a Blind Eye to Steroids), the NFL has understood that fans want to see stars and, for the most part, stars are their brightest at quarterback.