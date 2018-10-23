Free agent forecast: Week 8

Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
THE LATEST
Player Rankings 8hr ago
Rest of season player rankings: Week 8
Fantasy football player rankings for the remainder of the season.
Roster Management 8hr ago
Fantasy market report: Week 8
For those of us who play fantasy football, the rules changes to protect quarterbacks have been a boon for us. Points are being scored (…)
Injury Analysis 8hr ago
Player injury update: Week 8
There were more big injuries in Week 7. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 8hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 96
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, and (…)
IDP Analysis 8hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 8
Week 7 was one of the craziest weeks I’ve ever seen in football. There were high-profile fantasy relevant trades before and during the (…)
Statistical Analysis 16hr ago
Figures, Flukes and Feelings: Week 8
A spin around the NFL’s interesting and not-so-obvious statistics entering Week 8.
Game Analysis 23hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 7
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 7
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 7
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 4d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 7
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.