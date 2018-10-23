IDP free agent report: Week 8

Week 7 was one of the craziest weeks I’ve ever seen in football. There were high-profile fantasy relevant trades before and during the football week in Carlos Hyde going to Jacksonville and Amari Cooper going to the Cowboys. There were six incredibly close finishes that included a failed two-point convert for the win in London, a missed field goal as time expired after a rarely-called snap infraction penalty, a missed extra point from the best kicker in football, a hail mary attempt that was caught but brought down at the one yard line, a 17-point 4th quarter comeback and an overtime that featured two fumbles and an interception. Injuries played a huge impact on fantasy teams as LeSean McCoy, Sony Michel, Rob Gronkowski, Melvin Gordon, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Vontaze Burfict and Kwon Alexander all missed considerable time in week 7, if not missing their game entirely.