The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 96

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, and they take a look at the impact of recent NFL trades and possible upcoming trades and DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays.
