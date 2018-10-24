Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 8

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Miami Houston 7.5 -7.5 44.5 18.5 26
SUN 9:30 AM Philadelphia Jacksonville -3 3 41.5 22.25 19.25
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Carolina -2 2 43 22.5 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Pittsburgh 8 -8 51 21.5 29.5
SUN 1:00 PM Denver Kansas City 10 -10 55 22.5 32.5
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Chicago 7 -7 45.5 19.25 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM Seattle Detroit 3 -3 49.5 23.25 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Cincinnati 4.5 -4.5 54 24.75 29.25
SUN 1:00 PM Washington NY Giants -1 1 42 21.5 20.5
SUN 4:05 PM Indianapolis Oakland -3 3 49.5 26.25 23.25
SUN 4:25 PM Green Bay LA Rams 9.5 -9.5 51 20.75 30.25
SUN 4:25 PM San Francisco Arizona 1 -1 43 21 22
SUN 8:20 PM New Orleans Minnesota 0 0 53 26.5 26.5
MON 8:15 PM New England Buffalo -14 14 44 29 15

 

