Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 8

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Miami
|Houston
|7.5
|-7.5
|44.5
|18.5
|26
|SUN
|9:30 AM
|Philadelphia
|Jacksonville
|-3
|3
|41.5
|22.25
|19.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore
|Carolina
|-2
|2
|43
|22.5
|20.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|Pittsburgh
|8
|-8
|51
|21.5
|29.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Denver
|Kansas City
|10
|-10
|55
|22.5
|32.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|Chicago
|7
|-7
|45.5
|19.25
|26.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Seattle
|Detroit
|3
|-3
|49.5
|23.25
|26.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Cincinnati
|4.5
|-4.5
|54
|24.75
|29.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Washington
|NY Giants
|-1
|1
|42
|21.5
|20.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Indianapolis
|Oakland
|-3
|3
|49.5
|26.25
|23.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Green Bay
|LA Rams
|9.5
|-9.5
|51
|20.75
|30.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|San Francisco
|Arizona
|1
|-1
|43
|21
|22
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|New Orleans
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|53
|26.5
|26.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|New England
|Buffalo
|-14
|14
|44
|29
|15