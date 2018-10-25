DFS value plays and bargain basements for Week 8

Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary but might not be on many lineup cards. Each week we’ll release our top DFS value plays and bargain basement plays to help fill out your lineups.

Quarterbacks

Value Play

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers ($6,000 DraftKings) ($7,800 FanDuel)

Winston put up his usual 365 passing yards with one score and three turnovers last week against Cleveland. He’s scored 35.7 and 26.1 DK points in his two starts. Expect that trend to continue versus a Bengals defense allowing the seventh most fantasy points to quarterbacks and giving up 311 yards per game through the air. Four quarterbacks have already topped 300 yards against the Bengals. We should see a similar Winston stat line of 320 yards with three scores and two turnovers again this week.

Bargain Basement Play

Baker Mayfield, Browns ($5,700 DraftKings) ($7,200 FanDuel)

We went with Mayfield last week and it worked out with him scoring 20.9 DK points. Let’s go back to Mayfield this week with another favorable matchup against the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s defense is allowing the fourth most fantasy points to quarterbacks. The Steelers give up 305 yards per game and have allowed 15 touchdowns to the position in six games. Mayfield has put up at least 20 DK points in two of his last three starts. He has to a good chance to make it three on Sunday.

Running Backs

Value Play

Tarik Cohen, Bears ($5,800 DraftKings) ($7,100 FanDuel)

Cohen is on fire but his salary is still low on DraftKings at $5,800. That’s only $700 more than last week. In his last three games, Cohen has 22 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He’s scored 33.4, 24.1 and 22.3 DK points in those games and he can still be rostered for less than $6,000. The Jets are allowing just under six receptions to running backs. Expect another big game from Cohen as a receiver.

Bargain Basement Play

Jalen Richard, Raiders ($4,200 DraftKings) ($5,700 FanDuel)

Marshawn Lynch is out with a groin injury and while Doug Martin is Lynch’s backup, his career is running on fumes. Richard is the much more valuable player in PPR scoring formats. He has at least six reception in four of six games this season and 13 catches in his last two. Richard will be the featured running back on passing downs and when the Raiders are behind. Have you watched the Raiders this year? They fall behind a lot. The Colts give up seven receptions per game to running backs which ranks tied for second worst in the NFL. Richard is a strong play this week.

Wide Receivers

Value Play

Kenny Golladay, Lions ($5,700 DraftKings) ($6,600 FanDuel)

Golladay comes in at a reasonable $5,700 on DraftKings this week. He had a down game last time out against Miami but Golladay has scored at least 17 DK points in four of six games this season. He’s also seen seven targets or more in four games. The Seahawks have been decent against receivers but some of that has to do with a schedule that includes Dallas, Arizona and Oakland. Emmanuel Sanders and Alan Robinson each had 10 receptions versus Seattle and two Rams receivers (Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods) topped 90 yards. Don’t be afraid to use Golladay this week, especially at his salary.

Bargain Basement Play

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers ($4,500 DraftKings) ($6,300 FanDuel)

Godwin didn’t score last week but he still saw a respectable six targets, catching five passes for 59 yards. He’s now scored double-digit DK points in five of six games this season without having a salary higher than $4,600. Look for that to continue this week against a Bengals defense allowing the 11th most fantasy points to receivers. Ten different receivers have caught at least 10 passes on Cincinnati. Godwin doesn’t have a huge ceiling but for $4,500, he’s a consistent option with a favorable matchup.

Tight Ends

Value Play

Vance McDonald, Steelers ($3,700 DraftKings) ($5,300 FanDuel)

McDonald has been pretty consistent with at least 60 yards receiving in three of his last four games. He’s only scored one touchdown this year but beggars can’t be choosers when it comes to the tight end position. The Steelers are coming off a bye and McDonald has a beatable matchup against the Browns. Cleveland is allowing 5.6 receptions to opposing tight ends. Give McDonald a shot if you’re looking for a cheaper tight end to roster.

Bargain Basement Play

Chris Herndon, Jets ($2,800 DraftKings) ($5,400 FanDuel)

Herndon is emerging as one of Sam Darnold’s favorite targets in New York. He’s scored in consecutive games with six catches for 98 yards over that span. Those aren’t huge numbers but the tight end position is so weak now, it makes Herndon an intriguing low-cost option at a position lacking many studs.

Defense/Special Teams

Value Play

Washington Redskins ($2,900 DraftKings) ($4,100 FanDuel)

The Redskins continue to be an undervalued DFS defense. Washington has scored at least seven DK points in three of its last four games. During that four-game span, the Redskins have recorded 11 sacks, six fumble recoveries, an interception and a touchdown. This week Washington faces a struggling Giants offense giving up the seventh most fantasy points to team defenses. Start the Redskins’ defense with confidence.

Bargain Basement Play

Cleveland Browns ($2,100 DraftKings) ($3,100 FanDuel)

The Browns are an interesting defense this week. Not because they’re playing a poor offense but because when these two teams met back in Week 1, Cleveland’s defense scored 16 DK points. In that game, the Browns recorded four sacks, three interceptions and three fumbler recoveries. Cleveland’s defense has been hit or miss this year, although they have put up at least nine DK points four times. With the second lowest salary for defenses on DraftKings, the Browns could provide a high return on your investment and they’ll definitely have low ownership.