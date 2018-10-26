DFS fantasy domination: Week 8

Well, that escalated quickly. We are sitting with Todd Gurley at $11K. Have we finally reached the point where we can no longer afford him? Strangely enough, Gurley’s price on DK has actually remained below $10K. Are you willing to be the guy who doesn’t start Gurley? Is his historic stretch ever going to end? I cannot with a clear conscience tell you to completely avoid him. That said, this week is the week to take advantage of some Gurley-Lite options.