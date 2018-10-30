Fantasy market report: Week 9

Most of the fellas who are in my primary fantasy league hang around my shop during the week and the football talk – good and bad – flows freely. I’ve always lived by the fantasy football motto “Never a flight from quality.” I like to dot my roster with a combination of proven veteran guys and take the occasional flyer on young players that show a lot of promise.
THE LATEST
Player Rankings 31m ago
Rest of season player rankings: Week 9
Fantasy football player rankings for the remainder of the season.
Statistical Analysis 39m ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 9
We kick things off this week with a pair of brand-name tight ends whose games aren’t quite living up to their names so far in 2018.
Injury Analysis 40m ago
Player injury update: Week 9
There were more big injuries in Week 8. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 43m ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 97
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, and (…)
IDP Analysis 45m ago
IDP free agent report: Week 9
A few things characterized week 8 in the NFL; trades and coaches being fired. Amari Cooper (Raiders to Cowboys), Damon Harrison (Giants to (…)
Statistical Analysis 11hr ago
Figures, Flukes and Feelings: Week 9
This week, we’re talking trends, terrible teams and the trade deadline.
Game Analysis 15hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 8
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 8
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 8
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.