IDP free agent report: Week 9

A few things characterized week 8 in the NFL; trades and coaches being fired. Amari Cooper (Raiders to Cowboys), Damon Harrison (Giants to Lions) and Eli Apple (Giants to Saints) all have new addresses. Week 8 also saw the NFL claim its first head coaching victim in Hue Jackson of the Browns. He along with Todd Haley were relieved of their duties on Monday. The fantasy slant of this is that a lack of continuity for a Browns offense chock full of young talent inserts an element of risk into the equation for those depending on Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry or David Njoku. DC Gregg Williams will be the interim head coach which should leave IDP values unchanged unless the Browns offense falters even more leading to more time of possession for their opponents.