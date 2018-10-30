USA Today Sports

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 9

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 9

Statistical Analysis

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 9

We kick things off this week with a pair of brand-name tight ends whose games aren’t quite living up to their names so far in 2018.

, , , , , , Statistical Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home