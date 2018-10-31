Red zone breakdown: Week 9

Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone statistics at each position and what it means going forward. We look back at Week 8 to see which players excelled in the red zone and which ones struggled.
THE LATEST
DFS 4hr ago
Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 9
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)
Player Rankings 1d ago
Rest of season player rankings: Week 9
Fantasy football player rankings for the remainder of the season.
Roster Management 1d ago
Fantasy market report: Week 9
Most of the fellas who are in my primary fantasy league hang around my shop during the week and the football talk – good and bad – flows (…)
Statistical Analysis 1d ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 9
We kick things off this week with a pair of brand-name tight ends whose games aren’t quite living up to their names so far in 2018.
Injury Analysis 1d ago
Player injury update: Week 9
There were more big injuries in Week 8. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 1d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 97
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, and (…)
IDP Analysis 1d ago
IDP free agent report: Week 9
A few things characterized week 8 in the NFL; trades and coaches being fired. Amari Cooper (Raiders to Cowboys), Damon Harrison (Giants to (…)
Statistical Analysis 2d ago
Figures, Flukes and Feelings: Week 9
This week, we’re talking trends, terrible teams and the trade deadline.
Game Analysis 2d ago
Tunnel vision of Week 8
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.