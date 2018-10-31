Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 9

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Oakland San Francisco 2.5 -2.5 46 21.75 24.25
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago Buffalo -9.5 9.5 37 23.25 13.75
SUN 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Baltimore 2.5 -2.5 47 22.25 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Washington 1.5 -1.5 47 22.75 24.25
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Minnesota 4.5 -4.5 49 22.25 26.75
SUN 1:00 PM Kansas City Cleveland -8.5 8.5 51 29.75 21.25
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Miami 3.5 -3.5 45 20.75 24.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Carolina 6.5 -6.5 54.5 24 30.5
SUN 4:05 PM Houston Denver pk pk 46 23 23
SUN 4:05 PM LA Chargers Seattle 1.5 -1.5 47.5 23 24.5
SUN 4:25 PM LA Rams New Orleans 1.5 -1.5 60 29.25 30.75
SUN 8:20 PM Green Bay New England 5.5 -5.5 56.5 25.5 31
MON 8:15 PM Tennessee Dallas 6.5 -6.5 41 17.25 23.75

 

