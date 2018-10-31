Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 9

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Oakland
|San Francisco
|2.5
|-2.5
|46
|21.75
|24.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chicago
|Buffalo
|-9.5
|9.5
|37
|23.25
|13.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Baltimore
|2.5
|-2.5
|47
|22.25
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Washington
|1.5
|-1.5
|47
|22.75
|24.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Minnesota
|4.5
|-4.5
|49
|22.25
|26.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|-8.5
|8.5
|51
|29.75
|21.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|Miami
|3.5
|-3.5
|45
|20.75
|24.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Carolina
|6.5
|-6.5
|54.5
|24
|30.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Houston
|Denver
|pk
|pk
|46
|23
|23
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|LA Chargers
|Seattle
|1.5
|-1.5
|47.5
|23
|24.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|LA Rams
|New Orleans
|1.5
|-1.5
|60
|29.25
|30.75
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Green Bay
|New England
|5.5
|-5.5
|56.5
|25.5
|31
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Tennessee
|Dallas
|6.5
|-6.5
|41
|17.25
|23.75