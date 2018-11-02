DFS fantasy domination: Week 9

So, early Sunday morning while watching the London game, I decided I had too much exposure to David Njoku. At that time, I went in and replaced him with C.J. Uzomah on a few rosters and with Ben Watson on a few full slate rosters. Little did I know, that these three (each in premium matchups) would all score exactly the same number of points. Even littler did I know, that all three would post a big honking donkey nothing. One position, that historically I am psychic on, absolutely capsized half of my rosters. For Week 9, Uzomah is on bye and Watson has a rotten matchup, so only Njoku can be a “fool me once” candidate. His matchup is glorious, so I won’t avoid him completely. Hopefully, the new coaching staff doesn’t hose this up for us again.
