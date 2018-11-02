USA Today Sports

Six points with David Dorey: Week 9

Six points with David Dorey: Week 9

Game Analysis

Six points with David Dorey: Week 9

Stepping into Week 9 means fantasy teams are jockeying for position in the playoff hunt. If your league is similar to mine, there is the Gurley team, the Kamara team, and then a whole lot of 5-3, 4-4 and 3-5 going on. Let’s see what’s Friday interesting…

, , , , , Game Analysis, Player Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home