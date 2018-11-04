Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 9

List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
THE LATEST
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 9
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Podcast 2d ago
The Huddle Up! Podcast: DFS tips for Week 9
Talking the big trades, Week 9 tips for DFS lineups, and strategy of how to build a winner.
Game Analysis 2d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 9
Stepping into Week 9 means fantasy teams are jockeying for position in the playoff hunt. If your league is similar to mine, there is the (…)
DFS 2d ago
DFS fantasy domination: Week 9
So, early Sunday morning while watching the London game, I decided I had too much exposure to David Njoku. At that time, I went in and (…)
Lineup Management 3d ago
Week 9 start bench tool
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
DFS 3d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements: Week 9
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Game Picks 3d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 9
Our staff makes weekly picks for both straight up and against the spread.
Lineup Management 3d ago
Start bench list: Week 9
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Player Projections 4d ago
Week 9 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.