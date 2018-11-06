IDP free agent report: Week 10

Week 10 is upon us and the fantasy regular season is just shy of three quarters through. Most leagues have only four more games to go before the fantasy playoffs start. Owners need to honestly evaluate where your team is sitting at this point as trade deadlines are approaching soon in many leagues. Be sure to check when your league’s deadline is as it is a critical decision point. If your team has three wins or less right now, you have to win out to finish 7-6 (or less).