USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 98

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 98

Podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 98

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, and they cast their vote for MVP, Offensive and Defensive players of the year and offensive and defensive rookies of the year and DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

, , , , Podcast

MORE HUDDLE

Comments

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home