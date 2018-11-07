Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 10

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Carolina
|Pittsburgh
|4
|-4
|51.5
|23.75
|27.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|Kansas City
|16.5
|-16.5
|50
|16.75
|33.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|NY Jets
|7.5
|-7.5
|37
|14.75
|22.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Indianapolis
|3
|-3
|47
|22
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New England
|Tennessee
|-6.5
|6.5
|46.5
|26.5
|20
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New Orleans
|Cincinnati
|-4.5
|4.5
|54
|29.25
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Washington
|Tampa Bay
|3
|-3
|51.5
|24.25
|27.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Cleveland
|-4
|4
|51
|27.5
|23.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Chicago
|6.5
|-6.5
|45
|19.25
|25.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|LA Chargers
|Oakland
|-10
|10
|50.5
|30.25
|20.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Miami
|Green Bay
|10
|-10
|47.5
|18.75
|28.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Seattle
|LA Rams
|10
|-10
|51.5
|20.75
|30.75
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Dallas
|Philadelphia
|6.5
|-6.5
|43
|18.25
|24.75
|MON
|8:15 PM
|NY Giants
|San Francisco
|3
|-3
|43.5
|20.25
|23.25
