Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 10

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Carolina Pittsburgh 4 -4 51.5 23.75 27.75
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Kansas City 16.5 -16.5 50 16.75 33.25
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo NY Jets 7.5 -7.5 37 14.75 22.25
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Indianapolis 3 -3 47 22 25
SUN 1:00 PM New England Tennessee -6.5 6.5 46.5 26.5 20
SUN 1:00 PM New Orleans Cincinnati -4.5 4.5 54 29.25 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Washington Tampa Bay 3 -3 51.5 24.25 27.25
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Cleveland -4 4 51 27.5 23.5
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Chicago 6.5 -6.5 45 19.25 25.75
SUN 4:05 PM LA Chargers Oakland -10 10 50.5 30.25 20.25
SUN 4:25 PM Miami Green Bay 10 -10 47.5 18.75 28.75
SUN 4:25 PM Seattle LA Rams 10 -10 51.5 20.75 30.75
SUN 8:20 PM Dallas Philadelphia 6.5 -6.5 43 18.25 24.75
MON 8:15 PM NY Giants San Francisco 3 -3 43.5 20.25 23.25

 

