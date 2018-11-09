DFS fantasy domination: Week 10

Here in Minnesota, we got our first taste of snow this week. This is the first reminder to DFS players that as the calendar months change, and we approach winter, that we must check in Sunday morning to find out about game day weather. Defenses and running backs can receive a value boost in extreme weather. In addition, quarterbacks and wide receivers often lose value when the wind, rain, and snow start to circulate. Vertical tight ends may lose some value in these conditions, but possession tight ends may actually get a boost. Don’t get me started on kickers, fortunately FD kicked kickers to the curb this offseason.