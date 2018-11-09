USA Today Sports

The Huddle Up! Podcast: Fantasy football strength of schedule

The Huddle Up! Podcast: Fantasy football strength of schedule

Podcast

The Huddle Up! Podcast: Fantasy football strength of schedule

The newest creation from the award-winning team of fantasy football experts at The Huddle delivers cutting-edge insight to make championship-caliber decisions at every turn. Hosted by Cory Bonini, he’s joined by Huddle staff members and industry veterans to not only answer pressing fantasy questions but teach you how to be a better player. It’s time to get in the game and Huddle Up!

Please also be sure to check out The Huddle’s Blitzed podcast for unique insight to all that is the fantasy football season.

Listen here to get into The Huddle!

, , , , Podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home