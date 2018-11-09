The Huddle Up! Podcast: Fantasy football strength of schedule

Cory is alone this week to discuss the future focus of the podcast and identify players with brilliant remaining schedules. He also touches on Dez Bryant and Nick Mullens as we prepare for weekend action a month away from the end of the fantasy football regular season for most leagues. Be sure to listen for a discount to save almost 43 percent off The Huddle’s premium services to help secure your place in the fantasy football playoffs.

Note: This was recorded prior to the Bryant injury.