Friday walkthrough: Week 10

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Chris Carson (SEA), WR Randall Cobb (GBP), WR Jamison Crowder (WAS)

ARIZONA

WR Chad Williams (ankle) is out this week.



ATLANTA

WR Mohamed Sanu (hip) missed practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday but got in a full session on Friday and didn’t make the team’s final injury report. PK Matt Bryant (right hamstring) remains out.

BALTIMORE – Bye Week

QB Joe Flacco (hip) is dealing with a hip injury that has his status for Week 11 in question.

BUFFALO

QB Josh Allen (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday after a limited week of practice. Indications are that he’ll return to the starting lineup Sunday. QB Derek Anderson (concussion) remains out. RB Chris Ivory (shoulder) put in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday and is on track to play despite his questionable tag.

CAROLINA – Played Thursday Night

WR Torrey Smith (knee) sat out again this week.

CHICAGO

WR Allen Robinson (groin) put in a full week of practice and is not on the team’s final injury report. Same goes for WR Taylor Gabriel (knee).



CINCINNATI

RB Giovani Bernard (knee) is questionable but not expected to play after being limited all week in practice. WR A.J. Green (toe) is out and expected to miss at least one more game. WR Josh Malone (hamstring) has been ruled out this week, as has TE Tyler Kroft (foot).

CLEVELAND

TE David Njoku (ribs, knee) is listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week, but his playing status does not appear in question as he’s expected to play.

DALLAS

WR Tavon Austin (groin) is out and will miss another week of action. TE Geoff Swaim (knee) is listed as questionable. He was able to log two limited practices this week but is unlikely to return to action Sunday night.

DENVER – Bye Week

The team hopes to have RB Royce Freeman (ankle) back for Week 11.

DETROIT

RB Kerryon Johnson (ankle) was limited all week in practice but is expected to play through his questionable tag Sunday.

GREEN BAY

WR Geronimo Allison (hamstring) was placed on IR this week, ending his season. WR Randall Cobb (hamstring) had a setback in practice Thursday and is trending toward a game-time decision this week.

HOUSTON – Bye Week

WR Keke Coutee (hamstring) is still struggling to get healthy and may not return to action after the team’s bye this week.

INDIANAPOLIS

RB Marlon Mack (foot) is listed as questionable. He was limited in practice early in the week but put in a full session on Friday and is expected to play. The same goes for WR Ryan Grant (ankle). TE Erik Swoope (knee) is out this week.

JACKSONVILLE

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) logged a full week of practice and is expected to return to action this weekend.

KANSAS CITY

WR Sammy Watkins (foot) is questionable this week but is trending toward being able to play by logging a limited practice Friday after sitting out earlier in the week.



LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No injuries of fantasy note.



MIAMI

QB Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) is out again.

MINNESOTA – Bye Week

WR Stefon Diggs (ribs) is expected to return to action following the team’s bye week.

NEW ENGLAND

RB Sony Michel (knee) was again limited in practice all week but appears to be more on track to suit up this weekend. The same can be said for TE Rob Gronkowski (back, ankle). However, with the Patriots bye coming next week the team may be cautious with both players.

NEW ORLEANS

WR Dez Bryant (Achilles) suffered a torn Achilles in practice Friday and is done for the year.



NEW YORK GIANTS – Monday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Sam Darnold (foot) didn’t practice all week and is not expected to play Sunday. He’s listed as doubtful. WR Robby Anderson (ankle) is also listed as doubtful after not practicing all week. He’s not expected to play.

OAKLAND

No injuries of fantasy note.

PHILADELPHIA

RB Darren Sproles (hamstring) remains out indefinitely.

PITTSBURGH – Played Thursday Night

RB James Conner suffered a concussion Thursday night but has a few extra days to work his way through the league’s protocol.

SAN FRANCISCO – Monday Night

WR Pierre Garcon (knee) hasn’t practiced all week and his playing status for Monday night is uncertain. TE George Kittle (chest) has been limited in practice so far this week but is expected to be ready to suit up Monday night.

SEATTLE

RB Chris Carson (hip) didn’t get any practice time this week and is not likely to play despite the team stating he’s a game-time decision.

TAMPA BAY

No injuries of fantasy note.

TENNESSEE

Despite being listed as questionable WR Taywan Taylor (foot) didn’t practice all week and is not likely to play. WR Tajae Sharpe (ankle) was able to log a single limited practice on Friday and is a bit more likely to play through his questionable tag.

WASHINGTON

RB Chris Thompson (rib) is out again this week. WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) got in a couple of limited practices this week but he’s looking like a questionable game-time decision going into the weekend.