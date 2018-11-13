Fantasy market report: Week 11

As a working man my entire life, when it comes to disputes between players and management, I tend to side with the players. I’ve softened on that stance when it comes to the NBA, because the players run the show are allowed to more pieces on the chess board to create super teams at the expense of half the league that merely seem to fill out their schedule.
Player Rankings 6hr ago
Rest of season player rankings: Week 11
Fantasy football player rankings for the remainder of the season.
Statistical Analysis 6hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 11
Despite the proliferation of passing-game points and the scarcity at tight end, running backs remain fantasy football gold.
Injury Analysis 6hr ago
Player injury update: Week 11
There were more big injuries in Week 10. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 6hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 99
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, playoff (…)
IDP Analysis 6hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 11
In most leagues, the trade deadline has passed and there are only three weeks remaining in the fantasy regular season. It is usually in (…)
Statistical Analysis 16hr ago
Figures, Flukes and Feelings: Week 11
Baker Mayfield has turned the corner under the interim coaching staff.
Game Analysis 22hr ago
Tunnel vision of week 10
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 10
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 10
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is (…)