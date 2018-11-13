IDP free agent report: Week 11

In most leagues, the trade deadline has passed and there are only three weeks remaining in the fantasy regular season. It is usually in week 11 that I start to look at playoff schedules if my team is guaranteed to make the playoffs. You never want to count your chickens before they hatch but anything north of 8 wins at this point in the year is almost a lock for a playoff spot. Nabbing a couple choice free agents with juicy playoff schedules can give to a couple options where the games mean the most as well as blocking your opponents from using them against you. On the flip side, teams who are pretty much out of it (4 or less wins) can start looking forward to next year if they are in keeper or dynasty formats. If there’s a decent dynasty option out there, I’ll be including them in the Free Agent Report going forward.