Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 11

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Green Bay
|Seattle
|3
|-3
|49
|23
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Baltimore
|off
|off
|off
|off
|off
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Dallas
|Atlanta
|3
|-3
|48
|22.5
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|NY Giants
|1
|-1
|52.5
|25.75
|26.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Jacksonville
|-6
|6
|47.5
|26.75
|20.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Washington
|-3
|3
|42.5
|22.75
|19.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Indianapolis
|2
|-2
|48
|23
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|Detroit
|-4
|4
|51
|27.5
|23.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Denver
|LA Chargers
|7
|-7
|46.5
|19.75
|26.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Oakland
|Arizona
|4
|-4
|40.5
|18.25
|22.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Philadelphia
|New Orleans
|8
|-8
|54.5
|23.25
|31.25
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Minnesota
|Chicago
|3
|-3
|45.5
|21.25
|24.25
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Kansas City
|LA Rams
|3.5
|-3.5
|63.5
|30
|33.5