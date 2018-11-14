USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 11

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 11

DFS

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 11

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Green Bay Seattle 3 -3 49 23 26
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Baltimore off off off off off
SUN 1:00 PM Dallas Atlanta 3 -3 48 22.5 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay NY Giants 1 -1 52.5 25.75 26.75
SUN 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Jacksonville -6 6 47.5 26.75 20.75
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Washington -3 3 42.5 22.75 19.75
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Indianapolis 2 -2 48 23 25
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Detroit -4 4 51 27.5 23.5
SUN 4:05 PM Denver LA Chargers 7 -7 46.5 19.75 26.75
SUN 4:05 PM Oakland Arizona 4 -4 40.5 18.25 22.25
SUN 4:25 PM Philadelphia New Orleans 8 -8 54.5 23.25 31.25
SUN 8:20 PM Minnesota Chicago 3 -3 45.5 21.25 24.25
MON 8:15 PM Kansas City LA Rams 3.5 -3.5 63.5 30 33.5

, , , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home