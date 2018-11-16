Daily fantasy domination: Week 11

The early slate last week proved that even the best laid plans can sometimes go ca-ca when Bizarro World strikes. New England getting throttled by Tennessee. The Bills scoring nearly as many points in one game as they had in their previous six combined. Kareem Hunt getting less than 100 total yards against one of the worst run defenses in the league. The Saints scoring 51 points with Trequan Smith not recording a catch. Not to mention, a team losing by double-digits to another team despite netting nearly 200 more total yards from scrimmage. This sort of craziness can cause you to pull your hair out, but remember it is just Daily Fantasy. You have to shake off those sorts of crazy sessions, jump in the shower, throw on some clean clothes and get ready for the next week. Sanity will return and you’ll be cashing those checks once again soon enough.