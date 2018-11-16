Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
THE LATEST
Podcast 12hr ago
The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 11 boom-or-bust fantasy plays
Talking wild gambles in fantasy football for Week 11.
Game Analysis 17hr ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 11
The last couple of regular season games are on for most large contests and there are no more than four games left for any fantasy league with (…)
DFS 1d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 11
The early slate last week proved that even the best laid plans can sometimes go ca-ca when Bizarro World strikes. New England getting (…)
Lineup Management 2d ago
Week 11 start bench tool
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
DFS 2d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements: Week 11
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Game Picks 2d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 11
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Lineup Management 2d ago
Start bench list: Week 11
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Player Projections 3d ago
Week 11 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.
Player Analysis 3d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 11
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)