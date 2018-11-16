The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 11 boom-or-bust fantasy plays

The newest creation from the award-winning team of fantasy football experts at The Huddle delivers cutting-edge insight to make championship-caliber decisions at every turn. Hosted by Cory Bonini, he’s joined by Huddle staff members and industry veterans to not only answer pressing fantasy questions but teach you how to be a better player. It’s time to get in the game and Huddle Up!

In a pinch for lineup help and have a few minutes to spare? Cory has a quick-hitter for you this week to go over several names you won’t typically find in fantasy lineups who could bring unexpected rewards to desperate owners.

Please also be sure to check out The Huddle’s Blitzed podcast for unique insight to all that is the fantasy football season.

Listen here to get into The Huddle!