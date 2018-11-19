Fantasy impact of Week 11

A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 1d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 11
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is (…)
Injury Analysis 3d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 11
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Podcast 3d ago
The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 11 boom-or-bust fantasy plays
Talking wild gambles in fantasy football for Week 11.
Game Analysis 3d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 11
The last couple of regular season games are on for most large contests and there are no more than four games left for any fantasy league with (…)
DFS 3d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 11
The early slate last week proved that even the best laid plans can sometimes go ca-ca when Bizarro World strikes. New England getting (…)
Lineup Management 4d ago
Week 11 start bench tool
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
DFS 4d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements: Week 11
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Game Picks 4d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 11
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Lineup Management 4d ago
Start bench list: Week 11
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.