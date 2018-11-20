IDP free agent report: Week 12

Week 12 is the last week of bye weeks in the NFL and only two teams will receive the week off; the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. With only two weeks to go in the fantasy regular season, keep your eye on the waiver wire for not only who is available this week but who is dropped. A 5-6 might be pulling out all the stops to win this week and give themselves a chance to stay in the playoff hunt but in doing so, may deem some Rams and/or Chiefs difference makers as expendable this week. Picking up those dropped players as depth if you are in a position to do so will make your team stronger for the stretch.