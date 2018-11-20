IDP free agent report: Week 12

Week 12 is the last week of bye weeks in the NFL and only two teams will receive the week off; the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. With only two weeks to go in the fantasy regular season, keep your eye on the waiver wire for not only who is available this week but who is dropped. A 5-6 might be pulling out all the stops to win this week and give themselves a chance to stay in the playoff hunt but in doing so, may deem some Rams and/or Chiefs difference makers as expendable this week. Picking up those dropped players as depth if you are in a position to do so will make your team stronger for the stretch.
THE LATEST
Roster Management 15hr ago
Free agent forecast: Week 12
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
Player Rankings 15hr ago
Rest of season player rankings: Week 12
Fantasy football player rankings for the remainder of the season.
Statistical Analysis 15hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 12
We kick things off with a conundrum. And it’s not just any conundrum. In fact, it’s one of more perplexing and vexing riddles (…)
Roster Management 15hr ago
Fantasy market report: Week 12
For those who watched the Sunday night game between Minnesota and Chicago saw a portent of things to come – breath coming out of (…)
Injury Analysis 15hr ago
Player injury update: Week 12
There were more big injuries in Week 11. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 15hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 100
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, (…)
Statistical Analysis 1d ago
Figures, Flukes and Feelings: Week 12
What’s wrong with Adam Thielen and so right with Andrew Luck?
Game Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel vision of week 11
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 11
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 11
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is (…)