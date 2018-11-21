Thanksgiving walkthrough: Week 12

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.
THE LATEST
Lineup Management 1hr ago
Week 12 start bench tool
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
DFS 1hr ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements for Week 12
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Lineup Management 1hr ago
Start bench list: Week 12
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Game Picks 1hr ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 12
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Player Projections 16hr ago
Week 12 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.
Player Projections 16hr ago
DFS 1d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Thanksgiving Edition
Three things get me pumped for Thanksgiving Day: the delicious meal that my sister-in-law always prepares, the delicious limited release (…)
Player Analysis 1d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 12
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
DFS 1d ago
Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 12
Early look at the Vegas odds and teams to target or avoid this week in daily fantasy play.