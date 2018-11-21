Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 12

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|12:30 PM
|Chicago
|Detroit
|-3
|3
|44
|23.5
|20.5
|THU
|4:30 PM
|Washington
|Dallas
|7.5
|-7.5
|40.5
|16.5
|24
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Atlanta
|New Orleans
|13
|-13
|60
|23.5
|36.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|Cincinnati
|3
|-3
|47.5
|22.25
|25.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Tampa Bay
|3.5
|-3.5
|55
|25.75
|29.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Buffalo
|-3
|3
|37.5
|20.25
|17.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Oakland
|Baltimore
|10.5
|-10.5
|43
|16.25
|26.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Seattle
|Carolina
|3.5
|-3.5
|47.5
|22
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New England
|NY Jets
|-9.5
|9.5
|46
|27.75
|18.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Giants
|Philadelphia
|6
|-6
|46
|20
|26
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Arizona
|LA Chargers
|12
|-12
|44.5
|16.25
|28.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Miami
|Indianapolis
|9
|-9
|51
|21
|30
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Denver
|-3
|3
|46.5
|24.75
|21.75
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Green Bay
|Minnesota
|3.5
|-3.5
|47.5
|22
|25.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Tennessee
|Houston
|5.5
|-5.5
|off
|x
|x