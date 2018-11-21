USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 12

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 12

DFS

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 12

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 12:30 PM Chicago Detroit -3 3 44 23.5 20.5
THU 4:30 PM Washington Dallas 7.5 -7.5 40.5 16.5 24
THU 8:20 PM Atlanta New Orleans 13 -13 60 23.5 36.5
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Cincinnati 3 -3 47.5 22.25 25.25
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Tampa Bay 3.5 -3.5 55 25.75 29.25
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Buffalo -3 3 37.5 20.25 17.25
SUN 1:00 PM Oakland Baltimore 10.5 -10.5 43 16.25 26.75
SUN 1:00 PM Seattle Carolina 3.5 -3.5 47.5 22 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM New England NY Jets -9.5 9.5 46 27.75 18.25
SUN 1:00 PM NY Giants Philadelphia 6 -6 46 20 26
SUN 4:05 PM Arizona LA Chargers 12 -12 44.5 16.25 28.25
SUN 4:25 PM Miami Indianapolis 9 -9 51 21 30
SUN 4:25 PM Pittsburgh Denver -3 3 46.5 24.75 21.75
SUN 8:20 PM Green Bay Minnesota 3.5 -3.5 47.5 22 25.5
MON 8:15 PM Tennessee Houston 5.5 -5.5 off x x

 

, , , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home