Daily fantasy domination: Week 12

I hope everyone had some exposure to the craziness that was Monday Night Football last week. In one season long PPR redraft league, I went in down 52 and won by 12. These short slates like the Primetime slate or the MON-THU slate can be profitable since there are fewer combinations of players to choose from. It takes away the advantage that mega-users have when they submit 100+ lineups. You still have to identify the proper chalk to play, but you are not going to have a situation where one or two owners actually played Robert Tonyan because he is one of 100+ combinations of third and fourth WRs or TEs. Thanksgiving Day was a great example, and once again it was very profitable for me and hopefully for you as well. This Sunday our main slate loses the six Thursday teams, plus the Rams, Chiefs, Packers, Vikings, Titans and Houston. That is no less than seven high-powered offenses. So, we will be forced to dig a little deeper this week. Of course, the pay line scores should dip in relation to the lack of premium offenses on the field.