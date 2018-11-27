Fantasy market report: Week 13

There have always been two very different schools of thought when it has come to the practice of hedging a bet on the star running back on your fantasy roster. Although quarterbacks and wide receivers weekly tend to score more points on a weekly basis, the need for elite running backs still makes them the most expensive players in auctions and they still dominate the first round of drafts. As a result, there are two clear and separate views of handcuffing.

I’ve been playing the fantasy game long enough that I had the distinction of starting both Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott in the same game more than once in the season I had them both. Fortunately, they were matchups in which both piled up RB1 point totals. But, they weren’t a handcuff.

A handcuff is taking the guy who only has value if your primary back is injured. There aren’t a lot of running backs that earn that sort of distinction of being the ball hog in a backfield.

There are great running backs that have a 1B complement, not a handcuff. The combination of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram fit that description. So did Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. So did Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen.

However, there were about 10 players that fit the description of being the unquestioned back that would cost enough for some to invest a roster spot in his understudy replacement in the event of injury. For 2018, I viewed those players as Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon, David Johnson, Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook. I didn’t include Christian McCaffrey, because his value is as much or more as a receiver than a running back and, if he goes down, there is no adequate replacement of value.

The divergent schools of thought as to whether a handcuff is necessary?

For years, I was of the school that said “no” to that question. Some of the best draft picks and auction buys I have ever made have been on guys that I think could emerge from a muddled backfield and become the man in a given system. They are rarely game-breakers or bank-breakers, but they have been incredible values that are hard to bench once they get the chance. LeGarrette Blount with the Patriots was a prime example. Justin Forsett of the Ravens was a bye week/injury fill-in that did the job nicely. I felt I would rather roll the dice on a guy who could ascend based on positive noise coming out of training camps and the preseason than use another pick on a guy that, under ideal circumstances, will never see the light of day.

However, I’ve softened on that stance over the last couple of years. When Elliott was on suspension last year, Alfred Morris got the volume and Rod Smith scored the touchdowns, giving two players of value to replace one. Whenever Freeman or Coleman was hurt in the past, the other would come up bigger because it was his show – similarly with Kamara and Ingram. But, this year proved the value of the handcuff like few others. Bell owners were confident he would come back, but most viewed a worst-case scenario and made James Conner a handcuff play – something that, for those who did, saved their season. When Cook has missed time in his first two seasons, Latavius Murray has been more than a reputable replacement. As things currently stand, of those 10 handcuff-worthy players, half of them have missed time or, in the case of Gordon, are expected to.

It’s a little late in the game this year to be making that decision, but, when you assemble a roster next season you have to ask yourself to answer one of two questions – either “Why wouldn’t I back up my investment with insurance?” or “Have you ever heard of handcuffs being good?”

Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, you need to have the answer to one of those questions before you make the investment in a premier running back.

Here is this week’s Fantasy Market Report:

RISERS

Austin Ekeler – One man’s injury is another man’s opportunity. The Chargers considered resting Melvin Gordon on Sunday, but he pressed to play in a game most thought would be a home blowout against Arizona (it was). Gordon suffered an MCL strain in that game and it wasn’t necessary. In his absence, after Gordon scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, Ekeler got the call and caught 10 passes, had 98 total scrimmage yards and scored a touchdown in part-time duty. If Gordon is out for any period of time, Ekeler will go from being a specialist to being something special. He was likely handcuffed by Gordon owners, but, he becomes a must-play option if Gordon is sidelined – and it appears he will be.

JuJu Smith-Schuster – Earlier this season, Antonio Brown rather openly complained that despite being the main touchdown guy Ben Roethlisberger locks in on, Smith-Schuster has been more than the little brother in the Steelers pass offense. Despite being targeted fewer times, only one Steelers receiver has more than 75 receptions and more than 1,000 yards. Both are Smith-Schuster. Brown is still the TD hog that makes him the most valuable wide receiver in fantasy football, but Smith-Schuster isn’t far behind and when teams double up Brown, Big Ben has other options and JSS tops the list.

Phillip Lindsay – He was a cool story early this season when he rose to the top of the pecking order of the cluttered Denver backfield, but now he’s becoming a legitimate fantasy star. He has averaged almost six yards a carry, is on pace for 1,000-yard rushing season and is getting better as time goes by. He has five touchdowns in his last six games and, in the last two, he has rushed 25 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns. At a time when putting Broncos in fantasy lineups is an iffy proposition, Lindsay is quietly becoming a budding young fantasy star whose horizon has yet to be seen.

Larry Fitzgerald – He remains a far cry from his former self, but Josh Rosen is finally starting to learn that, when you get in scoring position, Fitz is your best option. In his first six games, Fitzgerald had just one game with more than 40 yards (Week 1) and it appeared as though his days of being a productive fantasy receiver were hitting the wall at high speed. While he still isn’t a go-to receiver, over his last five games, he has caught 22 passes for 245 yards and five touchdowns – scoring a TD in four of five games. He is still a hard sell as a starter, but for those with roster questions or a flex need, the Hall of Famer could be a decent fit.

Baker Mayfield – This may be more of interest to owners in leagues that have carryover for players, but The Huddle pointed out prior to the start of the season that the Browns are on the rise and could finally be close to turning the corner into respectability. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, has been front and center in the youth movement of talent and stockpiled draft picks in Cleveland. Over the last five games, Mayfield has been as effective as any quarterback in the history of the Browns 2.0 and dating back well into the history of the original organization. He has thrown two or more touchdowns in five straight games. It may be a stretch to say bench your regular starter and insert Mayfield, but, if you can hold on to him, his value in 2019 might be significantly more than it is now and he could be a wise investment moving forward.

D.J. Moore – Rookie wide receivers are always a bit of a risk because consistency is an issue for even the best young receivers. The Panthers made Moore a first-round pick, but in his first nine games, he caught just 23 passes for 317 and had one touchdown. However, in his last two games, he caught just about everything thrown his way and Cam Newton has locked in on him. In the two games (at Detroit and vs. Seattle), Moore has been targeted 17 times, catching 15 of those passes for 248 yards and one touchdown. With Devin Funchess banged up (and largely unproductive), as the Panthers fight for a playoff spot down the stretch run, look for Moore to be the primary downfield wide receiver threat along with Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen.

FALLERS

Aaron Rodgers – It pains me to put A-Rodg on this list, but the facts are what they are. In his last five games, the Packers are 1-4 and he is averaging 225 yards and has thrown just eight touchdowns. For other quarterbacks, those would be acceptable numbers. But, this is Aaron Rodgers, considered by many as the current G.O.A.T. of NFL quarterbacks. Keep in mind that the five games in question have included the Rams, Patriots, Seahawks and Vikings on the road. Green Bay’s final five games have more gravy that a Walton Family Christmas (Arizona, Atlanta and Detroit at home and road games at the Bears and Jets), but if Rodgers’ numbers have been down when they’re losing and need to catch up, what will they be if they’re ahead and trying to run out the clock? Rodgers owners will likely live and die with him, but, all things being equal, they’ve done their share of dying the last five games.

Alshon Jeffery – Jeffery has been a career star in the NFL, despite playing for erratic offenses most of his career and missing time in three of the past four years. After missing the first three games of the season, he came out of the gate strong. In his first four games, he was targeted 39 times and caught 25 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns – elite fantasy numbers that make you a must-play. In his last four games, he has been targeted just 21 times, catching 15 passes for 155 yards and no TDs – non-elite fantasy numbers that make you almost a must-bench. He still has the talent he showed in the playoffs last year and his first four games this year, but the game plan no longer seems to insist on him getting targets and passes thrown his way – despite the Eagles needing to pass to survive.

Alex Collins – Collins showed up on the injury report last week for the Ravens with a foot injury but practiced in full on Friday only to be named inactive for Sunday’s game with Oakland. While his rushing numbers were modest, he scored eight touchdowns in 10 games and was a solid flex play in fantasy lineups. But, after struggling in Week 11 vs. Cincinnati, unknown former practice squad player Gus Edwards got the call and has been ridden like a horse the last two weeks, rushing 40 times for 233 yards and one touchdown. With two straight 100-yard rushing games, and averaging almost six yards a carry, Edwards is likely the man going down the stretch and Collins could be the man lost in the shuffle as John Harbaugh continues his trend of rolling with the hot hand.

Doug Baldwin – Given his history with Russell Wilson, it was assumed that Baldwin would be a legitimate No. 1 fantasy receiver in most leagues. From 2015-17, Baldwin caught 247 passes for 3,188 yards and 29 touchdowns – all ranking among the best in the NFL in that span. This season, not only does he not have a 100-yard game, of the nine games he has played, he has more than five receptions in just two of them, less than 53 yards in seven of them and just one touchdown. This comes at a time when Tyler Lockett has eight games with 53 or more receiving yards and eight touchdowns and nine different players have caught touchdown passes – including six with more TD catches than Baldwin. He has been kept in lineups and on rosters more of loyalty or investment than production and for those who haven’t given up on him, it’s hard to imagine putting him in your lineup when your season is on the line.

Trey Burton – In a year where tight ends who consistently produce strong fantasy points are few and far between, Burton looked to be one of the elite few. In his first six games with Chicago, he caught 24 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns – numbers that would make a tight end a must-play in TE-mandatory leagues and a borderline weekly play in any format. But, in the last five games, his numbers have fallen like a stone. He has caught just 14 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. He has become a lineup liability and, although his season numbers still look solid by comparison to other tight ends, the arrow is pointing decidedly downward.

Sterling Shepard – Early in the season, Shepard seemed like a 1B option to Odell Beckham Jr. and he was a trendy lineup choice for a lot of fantasy owners when he was producing solid numbers earlier in the year. But, as the pass offense of the Giants has put up big numbers, to the tune of more than 280 yards a game on average, Shepard has been lost in the shuffle, While OBJ and Saquon Barkley are posting big reception and yardage numbers, Shepard has become almost invisible. In his last four games, he has just 12 receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown – a 3-yard pass on a play that broke down and he improvised. There are few things worse than a marginalized fantasy player.