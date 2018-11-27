Free agent forecast: Week 13

Free Agent Auction

Bid (FAAB) Scale $ $0 – $5 $$ $6 – $15 $$$ $16 – $25 $$$$ $26 – $40 $$$$$ $41+ Based on $100 cap,

12-team league.

Quarterbacks

Rock Star Free Agent

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield is heating up at the right time. He threw for 258 yards and four scores in Cleveland’s blowout win over the Bengals. Mayfield now has seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in his last two games. If you’re thinking ahead to fantasy playoffs, Mayfield gets a rematch with the hapless Bengals in Week 16. Cincinnati has already given up. Can you imagine what that defense will play like on Dec. 23 in Cleveland? Grab Mayfield for your playoff run.

Availability: Owned in ~ 55% of leagues.

FAAB: $$

Forecast: Mayfield is a QB1 for the rest of the season.

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

Winston returned with a bang on Sunday, throwing for 312 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the 49ers. We all know what Winston is at this point. He’s a better fantasy quarterback than real-world one. Despite his turnovers, Winston will throw for a lot of yards and touchdowns on a team with a dreadful defense. He does have a tough playoff schedule with road games against the Ravens and Cowboys on the slate, but Winston will be in the QB1 conversation for the rest of the season.

Availability: Owned in ~ 50% of leagues.

FAAB: $$

Forecast: Winston is a QB1 most weeks for the rest of the year.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Prescott is surprisingly still available in half of fantasy leagues right now. He’s topped 20 fantasy points in four of his last six games and now with a real receiver in Amari Cooper, Dak is set up nicely to finish the season strong. Prescott is a starting option when the matchup is favorable. He closes the fantasy season against the Eagles, Colts and Buccaneers. That’s the definition of favorable.

Availability: Owned in ~ 50% of leagues.

FAAB: $$

Forecast: Prescott is a QB1 for fantasy playoffs.

1 Week Plug & Play/Grab & Stash

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

As we saw on Sunday, Jackson is still limited as a passer. He threw for 178 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. However, we also saw on Sunday that Jackson’s rushing numbers make him a fantasy factor. He ran for 71 yards and a score, making it 190 rushing yards in his first two starts. It’s not a given the Ravens will stay with Jackson if Joe Flacco is healthy but if he gets another start, the rookie has a good matchup against Atlanta. His rushing numbers should continue to reward fantasy owners.

Availability: Owned in ~ 20% of leagues.

FAAB: $$

Forecast: Jackson is a low-end QB1 this week vs. the Falcons.

On the Radar: Jeff Driskel (1%)

Running Backs

Rock Star Free Agent

Josh Adams, Eagles

The Eagles promised to get Adams more involved and on Sunday they kept their promise. Adams rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He has 137 yards and two scores in his last two games. Adams has clearly emerged as the Eagles’ top back with Corey Clement being sprinkled in to spell him. Adams will be an RB2 the rest of the way.

Availability: Owned in ~ 55% of leagues.

FAAB: $$$-$$$$

Forecast: Adams is an RB2 for the rest of the season.

Injury Replacement

LeGarrette Blount, Lions

Blount took over as the Lions’ lead back on Thanksgiving Day with Kerryon Johnson out. He rushed 19 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Blount’s fantasy value is tied heavily to scoring but with Johnson week to week with a knee injury, the veteran will see all the goal line carries. Blount has favorable matchups on deck against the Rams and Cardinals. He’s worth adding in most leagues with Johnson’s status for in doubt for the rest of the year.

Availability: Owned in ~ 20% of leagues.

FAAB: $$

Forecast: Blount is a RB2/FLEX play when the matchup is favorable.

Justin Jackson, Chargers

Melvin Gordon is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain. Austin Ekeler will see most of the touches but he’s already owned in over 70 percent of leagues. Jackson will also see an increased workload and he’s now one injury away from being a starting running back during fantasy playoffs. Jackson should be owned in deeper leagues as a bench stash.

Availability: Owned in ~ 1% of leagues.

FAAB: $

Forecast: Jackson is a bench stash for fantasy playoffs.

1 Week Plug & Play

Carlos Hyde, Jaguars

Leonard Fournette got ejected for fighting on Sunday and will likely face a suspension from the league. That means Hyde could take over as the Jaguars’ lead back Sunday against the Colts. Hyde got 10 carries against the Bills but averaged just 3.4 yards per attempt. Still, if Fournette is out on Sunday, he’ll be a starting option against a Colts defense that just got run over by the Dolphins. Volume alone will put Hyde on the RBs/FLEX radar if Fournette is suspended.

Availability: Owned in ~ 40% of leagues.

FAAB: $-$$

Forecast: Hyde will be an RB2/FLEX option if Fournette is suspended.

On the Radar: Malcolm Brown (10%), Spencer Ware (10%)

Wide Receivers

Rock Star Free Agent

Josh Reynolds, Rams

Reynolds has played two games filling in for Cooper Kupp as the Rams’ primary slot receiver. He has nine receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets in those games. Reynolds is likely to continue racking up fantasy points this week when he faces the Lions. Detroit has been awful against slot receivers this year. Reynolds is still available in roughly 50 percent of fantasy leagues. He should be one of your top waiver wire targets this week. Reynolds will be a WR3 for fantasy playoffs on one of the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.

Availability: Owned in ~ 50% of leagues.

FAAB: $$-$$$

Forecast: Reynolds is a WR3 for the rest of the season.

1 Week Plug & Play/Grab & Stash

Adam Humphries, Buccaneers

Sometimes it takes fantasy owners a while to buy into a certain player. That’s the case with Humphries. He’s still available in 70 percent of leagues, despite putting up at least 50 yards receiving in five straight games and scoring four touchdowns over that span. Humphries has the beatable Panthers’ secondary on deck. Now is a good time to grab him.

Availability: Owned in ~ 30% of leagues.

FAAB: $$

Forecast: Humphries is a WR3/4 in PPR leagues.

David Moore, Seahawks

When Moore hits, he really hits. He hit on Sunday with four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against Carolina. Moore now has five touchdowns on the season. He’s recorded four receptions in each of his last two games for a total of 160 yards. He plays in a run-first offense but Moore closes out the year with the 49ers twice and a matchup against the Chiefs. He’s worth adding in deeper leagues for the playoffs.

Availability: Owned in ~ 10% of leagues.

FAAB: $-$$

Forecast: Moore is a WR4/FLEX option when the matchup is favorable.

Trey Quinn, Redskins

We had Quinn in this article last week and apparently no one cared because he’s still owned in just one percent of fantasy leagues. Quinn’s ownership should go up this week after catching nine passes for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in his first two games off injured reserve. While those aren’t eye-popping numbers, Quinn’s 10 targets in the last two games are an encouraging sign moving forward. The Redskins are thin at receiver so like we said last week, Quinn could emerge as Colt McCoy’s safety valve out of the slot. Quinn should be rostered in deeper PPR leagues.

Availability: Owned in ~ 1% of leagues.

FAAB: $-$$

Forecast: Quinn is a FLEX option in deeper PPR leagues.

On the Radar: Antonio Callaway (10%), Quincy Enunwa (10%), Robert Foster (1%), Dante Pettis (1%), John Ross (10%), Curtis Samuel (10%)

Tight Ends

Rock Star Free Agent

Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

Brate did what Brate does on Sunday with O.J. Howard out for the year. He just scores touchdowns. Brate only caught three passes for 26 yards against the 49ers but one of those receptions went for a score. With this year’s tight end crop, that’s good enough. Brate’s fantasy value is heavily touchdown dependent but he’s a low-end TE1 for the rest of the season in Tampa Bay’s offense.

Availability: Owned in ~ 60% of leagues.

FAAB: $$

Forecast: Brate is a low-end TE1 for the rest of the season.

On the Radar: Chris Herndon (10%)

Kickers

1 Week Plug & Play

Michael Badgley, Chargers

Badgley has made six field goals in his last three games, including two from 40+ yards. This week Badgley and the Chargers face the Steelers in what is expected to be a high scoring game. Badgley should get plenty of opportunities to reach double-digit fantasy points Sunday night.

Availability: Owned in ~ 35% of leagues.

FAAB: $

Forecast: Badgley is a Top 12 kicker for Week 13.

On the Radar: Brett Maher (22%)

Defense/Specials Teams

1 Week Plug & Play

Tennessee Titans

The Titans’ defense smothers bad offenses. The Jets qualify as a bad offense. Tennessee has put up big fantasy weeks against the likes of the of the Cowboys, Jaguars, Bills and Dolphins. Don’t be afraid to start the Titans this week against a Jets offense allowing the fourth most fantasy points to team defenses.

Availability: Owned in ~ 20% of leagues.

FAAB: $

Forecast: The Titans are a Top 10 fantasy defense for Week 13.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay’s defense hasn’t been great but luckily they face an offense that’s even worse this week. The Cardinals are allowing the second most fantasy points to team defenses. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen is coming off a nightmare game against the Chargers where he threw for just 105 yards and an interception. He was also sacked twice. Rosen now has 11 interceptions on the year. The Packers showed back in Week 4 they can dominate bad offenses when they topped 20 fantasy points against the Bills. Expect a similar performance this week.

Availability: Owned in ~ 40% of leagues.

FAAB: $

Forecast: The Packers are a Top 5 fantasy defense this week.

On the Radar: Dolphins (10%)