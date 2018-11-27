IDP free agent report: Week 13

Week 13 is significant for a few reasons. Typically it is when many pundits start to talk about the NFL playoff picture with real importance. It is also when you see many NFL teams start giving up when they realize their likely inability to make the playoffs. Veterans with nagging injuries tend to be placed on injured reserve rather than fight through them and younger players are put into the mix at the expense of veterans leading to many time splits on teams that are out of the playoff picture. Be cognizant of who is behind your players. That rookie on a bad team might get a look at the expense of your starter when you can ill afford it.