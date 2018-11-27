Player injury update: Week 13

There were more big injuries in Week 12. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. Here’s the status of players with the most interest to the fantasy community after the second weekend of NFL games:

Andy Dalton, QB Bengals – Dalton was placed on injured reserve with torn ligaments in his thumb, ending his season. Jeff Driskel replaced Dalton on Sunday and will take over as the Bengals’ starter for the rest of the season. It’s hard to say if Driskel is a major downgrade because Dalton has been playing so poorly over the last month. The Bengals can save $16.2 million by releasing Dalton in the offseason. He may have played his last down for Cincinnati.

Joe Flacco, QB Ravens – Flacco missed Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a hip injury. It’s the second straight game Flacco has missed. Rookie Lamar Jackson has gone 2-0 with Flacco sidelined. It’s unclear who will start once Flacco is healthy but Jackson has another favorable matchup this week against the Falcons if he gets the nod.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB Bears – Trubisky missed the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions with a shoulder injury. It’s not a lock Trubisky will suit up this week against the Giants. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Trubisky is “hopeful” he can play. Backup Chase Daniel will get his second straight start if Trubisky sits again.

Rex Burkhead, RB Patriots – The Patriots activated Burkhead (neck) off injured reserve on Monday. Burkhead hasn’t played since Week 3 and will be behind both Sony Michel and James White for touches. Still, the Patriots like Burkhead’s versatility, so expect him to see some snaps at running back over the next month.

Kenyan Drake, RB Dolphins – Drake suffered a shoulder injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Colts. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Drake will wear a non-contact jersey in practice this week. If Drake can’t go against the Bills, Frank Gore will take on a bigger workload with rookie Kalen Ballage seeing some touches as well.

Melvin Gordon, RB Chargers – Gordon suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. The injury occurred on a reverse where Gordon lined up as a receiver. He’s week to week with the injury and there’s a possibility Gordon won’t return for fantasy playoffs. Austin Ekeler moves into an RB1 role with rookie Justin Jackson backing him up until Gordon returns.

Kerryon Johnson, RB Lions – Johnson missed Thursday’s game against the Bears with a knee injury. He’s being listed as week to week. He wasn’t close to playing last week, so Johnson is on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams. LeGarrette Blount will continue to see most of the early down work and goal line carries with Johnson out. However, Theo Riddick could play a big role on Sunday in a game against the Rams where the Lions will likely be playing from behind.

Devin Funchess, WR Panthers – Funchess was inactive on Sunday with a back injury. He missed practice all last week, so he’s not a lock to return Sunday. DJ Moore has taken over as the Panthers’ No. 1 receiver. He’ll continue in that role this week against a dreadful Buccaneers’ pass defense.

A.J. Green, WR Bengals – Green missed his third straight game Sunday with a foot injury. He’s reportedly close to playing but with Dalton done for the year and the Bengals sinking fast, there’s no rush to get Green back on the field.

Marvin Jones, WR Lions – Jones was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. The Lions are going nowhere fast and now Jones is out for the year and Johnson is still sidelined. Kenny Golladay will continue to dominate targets in Detroit’s passing game for the rest of the season.

Evan Engram, TE Giants – Engram left Sunday’s game against the Eagles with a hamstring injury. He said he could have played in an emergency. Engram is optimistic he’ll be ready to play Sunday in a tough matchup against the Bears. He could be headed for a game-time decision.