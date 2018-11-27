Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 13

So Eric Ebron did it again.

Five catches, 45 yards and, yes, two more touchdowns to up his season total to 12 (including one rushing score) and put him on top of the list of all-non-running back TD scorers.

Meanwhile, Ebron ranks 34th in the league with 72 targets and 48th with 44 receptions, putting his touchdown-catch rate at an absurdly even 25 percent. Still, that TD-grab rate ranks only fourth among the 33 players with five or more scoring receptions – a club that can be labeled in a number of ways, including Touchdown Overachievers.

Many will also call this club Statistically Improbable if not Unsustainable, and that applies in most cases, but not all.

So let’s break down the six-man pass-catching contingent with at least five TD receptions and a scoring-catch rate of at least 18 percent and try to figure out what’s more likely to be semi-sustainable/real and what’s not.

First, some introductions, with stats listed in a targets-receptions-yards-TDs / TD catch-percentage format:

John Ross (Bengals WR): 36-14-176-5 35.7

(Bengals WR): 36-14-176-5 35.7 Mike Williams (Chargers WR) 39-24-419-7 29.2

(Chargers WR) 39-24-419-7 29.2 Kareem Hunt (Chiefs RB) 35-26-378-7 26.9

(Chiefs RB) 35-26-378-7 26.9 Ebron (Colts TE) 72-44-508-11 25.0

David Moore (Seahawks WR) 37-22-413-5 22.7

(Seahawks WR) 37-22-413-5 22.7 Tyler Lockett (Seahawks WR) 54-43-661-8 18.6

Of this group, Ebron is tops in targets and receptions and also leads in all-important red-zone targets with 18, along with red-zone catches (10) and TDs (nine), according to the highly informative folks at ProFootballReference.com. Hunt is next with nine red-zone targets and is followed by Williams (eight), Ross and Moore (seven apiece) and Lockett (six).

Among all players, only Davante Adams (23), Juju Smith Shuster (23), Alvin Kamara (21), Michael Thomas (20) and Odell Beckham Jr. (19) have been targeted more than Ebron inside the opposition’s 20-yard line through Sunday, while Adams and Ebron – at nine apiece – are the only players in the league with more than six red-zone TD catches.

Ebron also easily leads our six pack of TD Overachievers with a 24.3 percent share of his team’s overall red-zone targets, with the next highest being Moore’s 15.2-percent share. Among league tight ends, only Ertz (32.1) and Kelce (26.2) have attracted a higher red-zone target share than Ebron.

And given Indy’s penchant for producing tight end TDs (see Extra points below), the fact that Ebron has drawn only one fewer overall target on the team than wideout T.Y. Hilton (73) and that he also hit a five-game high Sunday with 71 percent of the offensive snaps played with fellow TEs Mo Alie-Cox, Erik Swoope and Ryan Hewitt out of action, it’s clear that Ebron’s career-high scoring season can at least be explained, if not relied upon going forward for the remainder of the fantasy season.

Some of the others in our TD Overachiever Club? Not so much.

Ross has only played in eight games, ranks fifth on the Bengals targets (an average of 4.5 per game) and seventh in receptions and yet only trails starting wideouts A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd (who average a combined 17.6 targets) by one TD.

That’s hardly likely to continue, especially given the uncertainty over starting QB Andy Dalton’s injured right thumb and Green’s expected return from a three-game two-injury absence.

Unlike the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Ross, the Bolts’ Williams is an inviting 6-4, 220-pound target, who’s scored on four of his five red-zone catches. But unless his workload increases – he’s averaging a paltry 3.5 targets and 2.2 catches per contest – it’ll be tough to rely on him in the fantasy homestretch, especially now that the bye weeks are behind us.

Lockett doesn’t have such worries as he drawn a healthy 18.4 percent (54) of Russell Wilson’s targets in Seattle. But only six of those targets (and three of his eight TDs) have come in the red zone, and it’s always tougher to rely on consistent big-play TDs from wideouts.

Staying with the Seahawks, the second-year Moore has seen 18.9 percent of his targets and three of his five TD grabs come in the red zone. But he’s only had 37 targets and 22 receptions overall in 11 games, and now veteran wideout Doug Baldwin finally appears to be getting healthier and likely will draw more looks down the stretch.

Hunt, of course, is the outlier as the running back in the group, and with an equal number of TDs via the air and ground so far, definitely expect more of the latter and fewer of the former in his final five games as a week-in, week-out locked-in RB1.

South Beach backs

Another game, same fantasy storyline with the Dolphins’ running backs.

Elder statesman Frank Gore once again finished with more rushing attempts (14-8) and touches (15-13) in Miami’s 27-24 loss in Indy, but it was Kenyan Drake who had the much-better fantasy day, totaling 96 yards and two TDs to Gore’s 77 and zero.

Gore has out-touched Drake in each of the last three games – by a total count of 51-30 – and 14 more touches (141-127) and 42 more rushing attempts (131-89) on the season. However, the latter has caught 28 more passes (38-10), has 21 more yards from scrimmage (706-685) and has scored six more TDs (7-1), including a 4-0 edge on the ground.

And provided the left-shoulder injury that Drake aggravated in the second half Sunday proves to be OK, expect more the same, meaning Drake is the only Miami RB you can use with any kind of fantasy confidence.

Trade tales of woe

Since wideout Golden Tate was shipped from Motown to Philly at the trade deadline, things haven’t exactly worked out on either side – in fantasy or reality.

The Lions are 1-3 since the deal while the Eagles are 1-2.

Even with a bye week thrown in to help aid in the transition, Tate has caught only 11-of-20 targets for 97 scoreless yards with his new team. He’s led or tied for the team lead in targets in each of the last two games, but has caught only 9-of-16 passes from Carson Wentz for 78 yards in those contests.

It’s a far cry from his seven-game start with the Lions as he paced the team in targets (69), catches (44) and yards (517) while scoring three TDs.

Meanwhile, Tate has most definitely been missed in the Lions’ passing game as Matthew Stafford has averaged only 232.2 yards with three TDs and four interceptions in the four games since the trade.

To be fair, wideout Marvin Jones also has missed two of those four contests with a knee contusion, but the Tate trade seems to be a clear demarcation line for Stafford, who had a six-game multiple-TD-pass run snapped immediately following the deal and hasn’t topped 274 passing yards in any of his last four games after hitting that mark three times in the first seven contests.

Until we see some signs of life, Tate and Stafford – in particular – have no place in the majority of fantasy stretch-run lineups.

Extra points