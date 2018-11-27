The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 101

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, how to deal with the losses of Melvin Gordon, Andy Dalton and more and DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays.
