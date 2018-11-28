USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 13

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 13

DFS

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 13

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM New Orleans Dallas -7.5 7.5 53 30.25 22.75
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Atlanta 1 -1 48.5 23.75 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Tampa Bay -3.5 3.5 56 29.75 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago NY Giants -4.5 4.5 45 24.75 20.25
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Miami 5 -5 40 17.5 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis Jacksonville -4 4 47.5 25.75 21.75
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Houston 6 -6 48 21 27
SUN 1:00 PM Denver Cincinnati -4.5 4.5 43.5 24 19.5
SUN 1:00 PM LA Rams Detroit -10 10 55 32.5 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Green Bay 14 -14 44.5 15.25 29.25
SUN 4:05 PM Kansas City Oakland -15 15 55.5 35.25 20.25
SUN 4:05 PM NY Jets Tennessee 7.5 -7.5 40.5 16.5 24
SUN 4:25 PM San Francisco Seattle 10 -10 46 18 28
SUN 4:25 PM Minnesota New England 5 -5 48.5 21.75 26.75
SUN 8:20 PM LA Chargers Pittsburgh 3.5 -3.5 51.5 24 27.5
MON 8:15 PM Washington Philadelphia 6.5 -6.5 44 18.75 25.25

, , , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home