DFS fantasy domination: Week 13

So, following a very fruitful Thanksgiving, Week 12 Sunday was a real killjoy. Imagine starting Saquan Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Andrew Luck, and having all but one of your other starters reach double-digits and barely cashing. I won’t even go into details of my 305-point NBA night last week that didn’t cash – Ugh. This felt like a real kick below the belt. That is the frustrating thing sometimes with DFS. You are watching the games and see your players tilting the pinball machine with points, and then you click over to the website and find that you are barely scraping the money line. This is the type of thing that frustrates some people so much that they choose to leave the world of DFS. Don’t do it. Don’t let one hyper-ridiculous scoring day upset your apple cart so much that you bail on the fun and potential profits ahead. Remember, you did all that you could to win (and you did, even if it was just a pittance). Furthermore, trust that if you put the effort in (such as following thehuddle.com) to score huge week in and week out, the wins will far outpace the losses.