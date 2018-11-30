DFS fantasy domination: Week 13

So, following a very fruitful Thanksgiving, Week 12 Sunday was a real killjoy. Imagine starting Saquan Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Andrew Luck, and having all but one of your other starters reach double-digits and barely cashing. I won’t even go into details of my 305-point NBA night last week that didn’t cash – Ugh. This felt like a real kick below the belt. That is the frustrating thing sometimes with DFS. You are watching the games and see your players tilting the pinball machine with points, and then you click over to the website and find that you are barely scraping the money line. This is the type of thing that frustrates some people so much that they choose to leave the world of DFS. Don’t do it. Don’t let one hyper-ridiculous scoring day upset your apple cart so much that you bail on the fun and potential profits ahead. Remember, you did all that you could to win (and you did, even if it was just a pittance). Furthermore, trust that if you put the effort in (such as following thehuddle.com) to score huge week in and week out, the wins will far outpace the losses.
THE LATEST
Lineup Management 1d ago
Week 13 start bench tool
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
DFS 1d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements for Week 13
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Lineup Management 1d ago
Start bench list: Week 13
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Game Picks 1d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 13
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Player Projections 2d ago
Week 13 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.
Player Analysis 2d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 13
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
DFS 2d ago
Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 13
Early look at the Vegas odds and teams to target or avoid this week in daily fantasy play.
Player Rankings 3d ago
Rest of season player rankings: Week 13
Fantasy football player rankings for the remainder of the season.