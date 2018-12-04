Fantasy market report: Week 14

The hardest part about the fantasy playoffs for most team owners is that it coincides with the time of year when teams start falling to the wayside in the playoff chase. In the AFC, there are four teams with records of 9-3 or better. With only six playoff spots available, four of them would already seem to have been claimed. A fifth is going to be taken by the winner of the AFC North – either Pittsburgh (7-4-1) or Baltimore (7-5). That leaves just one spot available.