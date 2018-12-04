Free agent forecast: Week 14

Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
THE LATEST
Roster Management 1hr ago
Fantasy market report: Week 14
The hardest part about the fantasy playoffs for most team owners is that it coincides with the time of year when teams start falling to (…)
Player Analysis 1hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 14
With the fantasy postseason nigh, running back handcuffs are more important than ever. And if we’re talking about a handcuff to a (…)
Injury Analysis 1hr ago
Player injury update: Week 14
There were more big injuries in Week 13. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 1hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 102
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, the (…)
IDP Analysis 1hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 14
Week 14 brings round one of the fantasy playoffs in most formats. With any luck, your squad is still playing for something this time of year. (…)
Statistical Analysis 11hr ago
Figures, Flukes and Feelings: Week 14
A down week in the NFL shouldn’t have gamers depressed entering the fantasy playoffs.
Game Analysis 16hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 13
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 2d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 13
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 13
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is (…)
Injury Analysis 4d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 13
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team (…)